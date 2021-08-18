Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Disability rights group sues Texas governor over ban on school mask mandates

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CEiL_0bVGltWZ00
© getty: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R)

A disability rights group has sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) over his ban on mask mandates in state schools, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Advocacy group Disability Rights Texas (DRT) in a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that Abbott’s executive order on mask mandates violates the federal discrimination law, which prohibits the exclusion of students with disabilities in public schools.

DRT is representing students under the age of 12 who have “disabilities or underlying conditions” that can lead to more serious cases of COVID-19, according to the Morning News.

DRT attorneys argue that prohibiting mask mandates in schools will make it harder for students with disabilities to return for in-school learning.

“The ban on mask mandates is putting children with disabilities at significant risk and is discriminatory,” DRT attorney Kym Rogers told the Morning News. “We will do everything in our power to keep the Governor and TEA [Texas Education Agency] from pushing these children out of schools or endangering their lives.”

The lawsuit comes amid Abbott announcing on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the virus, even though he’s been fully vaccinated. COVID-19 cases have surged across the nation due to the highly contagious delta variant.

School districts in GOP-governed states have set requirements for mask mandates in their schools, defying orders from their state government.

Stephanie Paresky, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, told the Morning News that “its a risk” to send her 8-year-old son, who has multiple disabilities, to school under these conditions, adding that she doesn't want him to miss out.

“It’s definitely a risk sending him to school, but we want to give him an education that everyone else is receiving,” Paresky said. “We don’t want him to have lesser just because he’s at-risk.”

Abbott's office said in a statement to The Hill that the governor “cares deeply about the health and safety of disabled students, as he does for all Texas students."

"Since his accident that left him paralyzed, the Governor has worked throughout his career to protect the rights of all those with disabilities in Texas.”

"Students with disabilities need in-person schooling more than other student groups, but they must be able to receive instruction and services safely," DRT said in a statement.

Updated 5:26 p.m.

Comments / 3

The Hill

The Hill

326K+
Followers
34K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Disabilities#Disability Rights#Texas Education Agency#Schooling#Health And Safety#The Dallas Morning News#Drt#The Morning News#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationKIMT

How three school districts are defying state restrictions on mask mandates

The debate over masks in schools has reared its head once again with the new academic year, and a handful of states have taken steps to restrict local officials' ability to implement their own masking requirements, either through the governor's office or state legislatures. These restrictions -- made despite guidance...
Educationclick orlando

Judge says lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ school mask ban can move forward

A judge determined Thursday a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask ban for schools filed by Florida parents can move forward. During a more than three-hour hearing held over Zoom with eight attorneys -- two representing the state and six representing 27 Florida families -- presented their case to Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper, who oversees the Second Circuit Court in Florida.
EducationTrumann Democrat

School districts are right to revolt

Public school administrators around Florida are defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ threats to cut off funding, mandating masks for kids as they return to school. Conservatives who claim to support local control of education and purport to revere the sanctity of human life should stand with them against a tyrannical state chief executive.
Florida StatePosted by
Fox News

Florida levies first punishments on schools for mask mandates

The Florida Board of Education voted unanimously to sanction two public school districts that are mandating mask wearing, defying Gov. Ron DeSantis’s executive order banning such requirements. "These districts, maybe while well-intentioned, have not followed the protocols," said Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran during the education board meeting Tuesday. "They...

Comments / 3

Community Policy