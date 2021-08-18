Cancel
MLB

How Joey Votto is leading Reds' playoff push and padding his Hall of Fame chances with power renaissance

By Matt Snyder
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 5, Reds first baseman Joey Votto was hit by a pitch in the hand, and, as a result, suffered a broken thumb. He was then headed to the shelf for four-to-six weeks. At the time, Votto was hitting. 226 with a .305 on-base percentage. Pretty low numbers for him, even at his age. The 37-year-old did have five homers and a .425 slugging percentage, reflecting his desire to hit for more power, even if it meant fewer walks and more strikeouts.

