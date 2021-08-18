Cancel
3rd Thursday at Hoover’s Presidential Library & Museum Presents “The Lafayette Escadrille” Hosted by the Davenport Public Library

By Sean Leary
A century ago 38 Americans from every walk of life volunteered to fly in the First World War. It was their own idea—to fight in the skies to aid our oldest ally, France, long before the United States entered the war. They were willing to pay the ultimate price. They helped move their reluctant nation to ultimately join the Allies and enter the fight. They were the Lafayette Escadrille. We’ll hear from the documentary filmmaker Darroch Greer.

www.quadcities.com

