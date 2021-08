Edwards-Helaire sprained his ankle during Friday's preseason win in Arizona, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports. Edwards yielded RB reps to Darrel Williams during the first drive of the contest, but the Chiefs didn't reveal the reason for his abrupt departure until postgame. According to the team, Edwards-Helaire's sprain is on the inside of his ankle, with tests to come to reveal the extent of the injury. It's unclear if he'll miss any time, but with Williams also leaving shortly after Edwards-Helaire to be evaluated for a concussion, Kansas City is down to three healthy running backs (Jerick McKinnon, Darwin Thompson and Derrick Gore) at the moment.