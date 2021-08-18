Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover is practically free at Best Buy today
Laptop deals are always in demand, including student laptop deals as the new school year is fast approaching. Parents who are planning to buy their children a new laptop might want to go with Surface Pro deals, particularly Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover. The 2-in-1 device’s price has been slashed by $360, bringing it down to just $599 from its original price of $959.www.digitaltrends.com
