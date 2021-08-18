Artist Pamela Diaz Martinez Bringing Her Work to Piedmont University
Piedmont University will host artist Pamela Diaz Martinez, who previously worked in the fashion industry, for a panel discussion and month-long exhibit that opens Aug. 26. “Pamela’s work is very colorful and abstract, said Rebecca Brantley, director of Piedmont’s Mason-Scharfenstein Museum of Art. “It presents a different way of thinking about art making that we expect will capture the imaginations of our patrons.”www.piedmont.edu
