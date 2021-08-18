Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Demorest, GA

Artist Pamela Diaz Martinez Bringing Her Work to Piedmont University

piedmont.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePiedmont University will host artist Pamela Diaz Martinez, who previously worked in the fashion industry, for a panel discussion and month-long exhibit that opens Aug. 26. “Pamela’s work is very colorful and abstract, said Rebecca Brantley, director of Piedmont’s Mason-Scharfenstein Museum of Art. “It presents a different way of thinking about art making that we expect will capture the imaginations of our patrons.”

www.piedmont.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Piedmont, CA
City
Demorest, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Piedmont University#Vogue#The Wall Street Journal#Fine Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy