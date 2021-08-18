Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Pence slams Biden over 'disasterous' Afghanistan withdrawal

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1WaU_0bVGkra400

"The Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan is a foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since the Iran hostage crisis," Pence wrote in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Pence cited Biden's July remarks that the "Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country [of Afghanistan] is highly unlikely,” with Pence noting it is now becoming a "horrifying reality."

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday after sweeping across the country and into Kabul in a matter of days following the exit of U.S. troops.

Biden has defended his decision to withdraw the U.S. amid the scenes of chaos in Kabul, arguing he was constrained by a deal negotiated under his predecessor, former President Trump , with the Taliban for U.S. forces to withdraw this past May while blaming Afghan leaders for the country's sudden collapse.

Pence in his op-ed criticized Biden's approach as weak and accused him of "breaking the deal" the former administration had with the Taliban that promised retribution, echoing Trump's sentiments that Biden failed to follow "the plan" left by the prior administration.

"Once Mr. Biden broke the deal, the Taliban launched a major offensive against the Afghan government and seized Kabul. They knew there was no credible threat of force under this president. They’ve seen him kowtow to anti-Semitic terrorist groups like Hamas, restore millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinian Authority, and sit by earlier this year while thousands of rockets rained down on Israeli civilians," Pence wrote.

"Weakness arouses evil—and the magnitude of evil now rising in Afghanistan speaks volumes about the weaknesses of Mr. Biden," Pence added. "It has embarrassed America on the world stage, caused allies to doubt our dependability, and emboldened enemies to test our resolve. Worst of all, it has dishonored the memory of the heroic Americans who helped bring terrorists to justice after 9/11, and all who served in Afghanistan over the past 20 years."

Pence concluded that "the manner in which Mr. Biden has executed this withdrawal is a disgrace, unworthy of the courageous American service men and women whose blood still stains the soil of Afghanistan."

Biden on Monday defended his decision amid criticism, saying, “I stand squarely behind my decision."

“After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces,” he said at the time.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

326K+
Followers
34K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Hostage Crisis#Hamas#The Wall Street Journal#Taliban#Anti Semitic#The Palestinian Authority#Israeli#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Outrage as Biden again takes no questions on Afghanistan: 'Walkaway Joe'

President Joe Biden took flak again Monday for taking no questions about Afghanistan as the crisis in the war-torn country continues. The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan In the aftermath of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, and Americans and Afghan allies stranded there are desperately trying to leave. Many questions remain unanswered, yet on Monday, after giving a brief update on the White House's effort against the coronavirus, Biden again walked away as the press shouted out inquiries about Afghanistan.
POTUSTelegraph

Biden confuses Afghan people with the country’s currency

Joe Biden’s propensity for verbal gaffes haunted the US president again after he referred to Afghans as “Afghanis” – the country’s currency. The slip was noticed by Idrees Ali, a Pentagon correspondent with the Reuters news agency. He voiced his irritation on Twitter - see below. Others joined in, with...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Team Trump struggles to defend former president's Taliban deal

There was a curious moment on CBS's "Face the Nation" yesterday in which Major Garrett asked Nikki Haley whether the Trump administration's 2020 deal with the Taliban "set in motion what we're seeing now" in Afghanistan. The former ambassador to the United Nations apparently didn't like the question. "You know,...
Presidential Electionspectrumlocalnews.com

Poll: 74% of Americans say Afghanistan troop withdrawal has gone badly

Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed believe the U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan has gone poorly. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s overall approval rating is sinking, according to a poll released Sunday by CBS News and YouGov. What You Need To Know. Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed believe the U.S. troop withdrawal...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
U.S. PoliticsPOLITICO

What leaked cables say about the Afghanistan evacuation effort

Welcome to National Security Daily, your guide to the global events roiling Washington and keeping the administration up at night. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. NatSec Daily has received multiple leaked State Department cables providing the clearest, behind-the-scenes picture of the situation in Kabul...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden’s lies and their consequences in the fall of Afghanistan

Americans can debate whether there was good reason to leave Afghanistan after 20 years, but what can’t be debated are the disastrous consequences of President Joe Biden’s precipitous pullout. President Biden, we see you. When you look into the camera and say that everything is under control, that our allies...
Foreign PolicyHuffingtonPost

'Not American': Adam Kinzinger Slams GOP 'Fearmongering' About Afghan Refugees

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday slammed right-wing media and politicians engaging in “fearmongering” rhetoric about Afghans seeking refuge from the Taliban in America. Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran who flew missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, has been highly critical of both the Biden and Trump administrations’ contributions to failures...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy