Cuba spells out social media laws, forbidding content that attacks the state

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVANA — Cuba’s government on Tuesday spelled out its laws against using social media or the internet to stir up protests or insult the state — and offered people a form to report offenders. The decrees published in the Official Gazette follow the largest protests Cuba has seen in years,...

