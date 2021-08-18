Futurex Announces Futurex Virtual Summit 2021; Four Thursdays in September

AuthID.ai (www.authid.ai) (“authID” or the “Company”), a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,428,571 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 214,285 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on August 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.