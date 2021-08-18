Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Futurex Announces Futurex Virtual Summit 2021; Four Thursdays in September

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry leaders to offer cryptographic insights and enterprise data security trends, key management, payment HSMs. Futurex, a leader in hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions, announced the Futurex Virtual Summit 2021, to be held four Thursdays in September: September 9, September 16, September 23, and September 30, 2021. The Futurex Virtual Summit 2021 is a cryptographic-packed event — brought to you from deep in the Heart of Texas — with industry discussions, guest speakers, and technology announcements. Sessions will be held in English and in Spanish.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Software#Marketing Technology News#Onetrust#Cpe Ceu#Cryptohub Technology#Slot Machines#Longhorns#Latin#Martech Interview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Related
Technologymartechseries.com

authID.ai Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

AuthID.ai (www.authid.ai) (“authID” or the “Company”), a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 1,428,571 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $7.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $10 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 214,285 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. The offering is expected to close on August 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Businessmartechseries.com

BigBear.ai to Present at BMO 2021 Technology Summit

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced that Reggie Brothers, Chief Executive Officer, Josh Kinley, Chief Financial Officer, and Brian Frutchey, Chief Technology Officer, will participate in the BMO 2021 Technology Summit. Marketing Technology News: The Lacek Group...
Restaurantsmartechseries.com

Piestro Announces Partnership with 800 Degrees Pizza to Deliver a Fully Automated Experience to Customers

The International Pizza Chain Plans to Leverage Piestro Technology to Expand Footprint and Bring New Signature Pizza to More Convenient Locations. Piestro, the robotic pizzeria that’s crafting high-quality artisan pizza, announced it is partnering with 800 Degrees Pizza, the international pizza brand by world-renowned chef Anthony Carron, to offer consumers a fully automated culinary experience, equipped with an authentic, custom pizza recipe designed for Piestro’s unique cooking technology.
Technologymartechseries.com

Authenticom Launches ContactVia Helping Car Dealers Enhance Consumer Relationships Through Communication Channel Preference, Data Privacy Management

Software Solution is Integrated Directly into DealerVault, Authenticom’s Cloud-based Web Platform. Authenticom, Inc., the automotive retail industry’s leading data solutions provider, announced the launch of ContactVia, a software solution that allows automotive retailers to give their customers a choice in how they hear from the dealership. Marketing Technology News: NetDocuments...
Businessmartechseries.com

Threads Styling Announces the Launch of New B2B Service, Threads Connect, Empowering Independent Personal Shoppers and Stylists Worldwide

Threads Styling, the leading luxury shopping platform announces the launch of a new service aimed at empowering independent personal shoppers and stylists to scale their own business. The program, called Threads Connect, gives partners direct access to Threads’ own custom-built technology platform, global sourcing network and curated style content. The new service will drive the next stage of the company’s global expansion plans with a strong focus on the US and the APAC region.
Businessmartechseries.com

FreeCast Announces Advertising Partnership with OTTera

Streaming aggregator FreeCast will begin utilizing OTTera’s AdNet+. FreeCast and OTTera are expanding their relationship, this time focusing on advertising opportunities. FreeCast’s SmartGuide technology aggregates linear and digital content from various providers across the web, and for some content providers, offers digital ad-insertion (DAI) technology as a revenue-generating opportunity. Marketing...
Businessmartechseries.com

ActionIQ Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Marketing...
Economymartechseries.com

Tableau Invites Data Enthusiasts from Around the World to Annual Conference this Fall

Today, Tableau, the world’s leading analytics platform (NYSE: CRM), opened registration for its annual Tableau Conference, which will be broadcast around the world November 9-11, 2021. Marketing Technology News: Telia Taps ServiceNow to Transform Service and Customer Operations and Deliver Great Experiences for…. Tableau Conference will offer opportunities to learn,...
Businessmartechseries.com

The Lacek Group Named a Leader Among Loyalty Providers

Experience and Expertise Cited by Independent Research Firm. The Lacek Group, an Ogilvy Experience company, was named a Leader and received the highest score possible in ten criteria in a new report — The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2021. “For us, Forrester’s thorough, insightful, and objective analysis validates...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Flytxt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Telcos’ Marketing Agility with Its AI/ML Applications

Flytxt’s AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing. As the telecommunications industry transitioned from rule-based to augmented/autonomous marketing, Flytxt adapted its technology using AI, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) to enable hyper-personalization at scale.
Businessmartechseries.com

8×8 Announces New Distribution Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation

Fortune 200 Multinational Company to Provide 8×8 XCaaS to Resellers in North America. 8×8, a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced a strategic distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Bonnie...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Five Top Global Manufacturers Build Growth with Hawksearch by Bridgeline

Bridgeline Digital, a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that five industry-leading manufacturing companies have selected Bridgeline’s Hawksearch software to drive traffic and increase conversions on their eCommerce sites. The five manufacturing powerhouses have signed contracts collectively valued at approximately $300,000 to deploy Hawksearch software and services across their B2B...
Economymartechseries.com

Shelf.io Raises $52.5 Million in a Series B To Accelerate Growth Of AI-Driven Answers Automation Platform

Shelf.io, the world’s leading AI-driven answers automation company, today announced a Series B round of $52.5 million led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Base10 Partners, Connecticut Innovations, Contour Venture Partners and individuals like Austin McChord (founder of Datto) and Tooey Courtemanche (founder of Procore). The company, whose clients include John Deere, DSW, HelloFresh, Equitable/AXA, and Glovo, has experienced 4X growth in the last 12 months, zero customer churn in the last three years and a 10X user growth in the last year.
Internetmartechseries.com

Afterpay Introduces New Advertising Solutions

Afterpay Ads deliver more customers to merchants – just in time for the holiday shopping season. Afterpay, the leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, announced the debut of Afterpay Ads, a new suite of advertising products to help brands reach, acquire and activate high intent, loyal shoppers across the Afterpay ecosystem. Built for brands who are focused on growing their base of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers, these powerful new advertising options help accelerate customer engagement and business growth.
Technologymartechseries.com

ON24 Receives Industry Acknowledgements for Innovation and Growth

MarTech Breakthrough names ON24 the best event management platform and leading independent research firm identifies ON24 as a growth stage B2B content engagement solution. ON24 announced it received two industry acknowledgments for the company’s continued innovation and growth as a category leader. The ON24 Digital Experience Platform was named the “Best Overall Event Management Platform” by MarTech Breakthrough as part of their annual awards recognizing the best companies, technologies, products, and services for sales, marketing, and advertising. Also, Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, recently included ON24 as a growth stage company in the content engagement solutions market for ON24 Engagement Hub, a central destination for audiences to get engaging, dynamic live and on-demand content when they need it.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Yieldmo’s Smart Exchange Integrates with LiveRamp, Enabling Best-in-Class Insights with Addressability

Yieldmo Will Support Targeting on LiveRamp’s Authenticated Traffic Solution. Integration Will Make Publisher Traffic More Addressable, and Enable Marketers to Connect with Their Audiences on Higher-Quality Native Inventory. LiveRamp® the leading data connectivity platform, announced it has completed an integration with Yieldmo, the SMART Exchange that increases the value of...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Lytics Releases Lytics Cloud Connect to Add Reverse ETL Capabilities to Their Industry Leading Customer Data Platform

Lytics Cloud Connect allows brands to seamlessly combine first-party data insights from their cloud-based data warehouses with real-time recommendations using a customer data platform (CDP) strategy that reduces duplicate data stores. Lytics, a leading customer data platform, announced the release of a new product called Lytics Cloud Connect, a reverse...
Businessmartechseries.com

Blueshift Announces Global Expansion

Blueshift, the leading AI-Powered Customer Data Platform, today announced the expansion of its SmartHub Customer Data Platform (CDP) in Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) regions, adding to its proven success in North America. The company appointed two highly experienced executives, Stuart Gordon and Sumit Ramchandani to lead the expansion into Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC) respectively. Additionally, Blueshift is launching an option for customers to host their data on European soil, further enabling customers to be compliant with the evolving privacy and security frameworks. The expansion to these new regions comes on the heels of Blueshift’s $30M Series C financing round earlier this year.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Simplr Launches Capabilities to Power Customer Empathy at Scale

AI-enabled features leverage wide array of customer data to ensure that every support and service interaction is personalized and empathetic to drive loyalty and increase satisfaction. As companies expand their customer service teams to outside resources, the question of how to maintain personal and empathetic customer service experiences expected by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy