Gainey shares thoughts on UPMC, vaccines and COVID relief as he awaits mayoral election
It’s been three months since state Rep. Ed Gainey won the Democratic primary for mayor of Pittsburgh, defeating two-term incumbent Bill Peduto. With more than two months until the general election and more than four months until the next mayor will take office, Gainey is in a strange position. He is the overwhelming favorite to win the November election but can’t start a transition.www.publicsource.org
Comments / 1