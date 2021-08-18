Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Gainey shares thoughts on UPMC, vaccines and COVID relief as he awaits mayoral election

By Charlie Wolfson
PublicSource
PublicSource
 6 days ago
It’s been three months since state Rep. Ed Gainey won the Democratic primary for mayor of Pittsburgh, defeating two-term incumbent Bill Peduto. With more than two months until the general election and more than four months until the next mayor will take office, Gainey is in a strange position. He is the overwhelming favorite to win the November election but can’t start a transition.

