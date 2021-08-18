Cancel
Callahan County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Callahan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Callahan The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Callahan County in west central Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1011 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past hour or so on top of already saturated soils. This is expected to result in Flash Flooding across the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Clyde, Baird, Putnam, Eula, Dudley and I-20 Near The Callahan-Eastland County Line. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

