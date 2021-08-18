Governor Abbott Self-Quarantines After Testing Positive For COVID
Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine in the Governor's Mansion for the next week or so. All reports so far have the governor not feeling any symptoms at this time. The Governor also stated in the video below his wife, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, has tested negative for the virus. Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner issued a statement yesterday:kkyr.com
