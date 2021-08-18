Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Governor Abbott Self-Quarantines After Testing Positive For COVID

By Jim Weaver
Posted by 
Kicker 102.5
Kicker 102.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-quarantine in the Governor's Mansion for the next week or so. All reports so far have the governor not feeling any symptoms at this time. The Governor also stated in the video below his wife, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, has tested negative for the virus. Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner issued a statement yesterday:

kkyr.com

Comments / 0

Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Cecilia Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Yougov#Self Quarantine#Positive Test#Covid#Regeneron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Republicans who oppose vaccination mandates and masks have tested positive for COVID-19.

GOP Politicians Who Oppose Mask, Vaccine Mandates Test Positive For COVID-19 COVID-19 has been found in some Republican politicians who opposed mask and vaccine mandates. On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, tested positive for the new coronavirus. The governor, who has been completely vaccinated against the virus, is not showing any signs or symptoms, according to his office.
EducationPosted by
Fox News

Cassidy disagrees with DeSantis on school mask mandate ban

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy disagrees with the move by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida to sign an executive order a week and a half ago preventing school districts in his state from mandating that students and school employees wear masks. "I do disagree with governor DeSantis. The local officials...
U.S. PoliticsPLANetizen

Supreme Court of Texas Upholds Governor's Ban on Local Mask Mandates

"The all-Republican Texas Supreme Court on Sunday temporarily revived Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates in Dallas and Bexar counties, though local officials said they planned to keep their rules in place as coronavirus patients strain hospitals," report Zach Despart and Taylor Goldenstein for the Houston Chronicle on Aug. 15.
Public Healtheaglenationonline.com

Abbott’s mask policy could effect back-to-school season

In order to comply with Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s May 18 executive order, the district began the new school year Wednesday, Aug. 11, with an optional policy towards the usage of facial coverings. Due to the increased availability of vaccines last May, the district announced April 19 that facial coverings...
Educationthecentersquare.com

AG Paxton puts schools on notice that are noncompliant with Gov. Abbott's mask mandate

(The Center Square) – Weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting local governments, including school districts, from implementing mask mandates, several county judges sued and defied the order, as well as some city councils and school districts. The Texas Supreme Court issued a temporary stay siding with the governor, yet lower district judges ruled that local officials could implement the mandates.
Public HealthPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Abbott Issues New Executive Order, Bans COVID Restrictions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued new executive orders on Thursday as a continued response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Cases and hospitalizations are on the rise throughout Texas. Nationally, the Centers for Dieses Control and Prevention have recommended mask wearing even for those who have been vaccinated. The rise in cases...
PoliticsPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Ted Cruz Endorses Greg Abbott For Governor

United States Senator Ted Cruz isn't hiding who he supports in the Republican primary for Governor. During an event Wednesday night, Cruz officially came out in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott for reelection. Abbott is seeking reelection in 2022 and faces a primary challenge from at least three different...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

All-Republican Texas Supreme Court Backs Gov. Abbott’s Mask-Mandate Ban

The all-Republican Texas Supreme Court has got Gov. Greg Abbott’s back in his fight to stop schools and public buildings from enforcing mask-wearing. On Sunday, the court temporarily blocked mask mandates in two of the state’s biggest counties—Dallas and Bexar—that had defied Abbott’s order. The court’s ruling is temporary pending a court hearing. However, officials in both counties said that their mask mandates will remain in effect regardless. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins wrote: ‘The Tex Supreme Court did not strike down my face mask order. Rather they removed the stay on the GA 38. Unless I receive a ruling requiring otherwise, I will amend my order to remove the possibility of fines on non-compliant businesses but otherwise leave the order in effect.” Officials in San Antonio also released a statement saying that they will continue to enforce mask mandates for schools and city buildings.
Public Healththecentersquare.com

Local officials ignoring Abbott’s executive order; AG Paxton issues warning

(The Center Square) – Some local officials in Texas are ignoring Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting governments from imposing mask mandates. The Williamson County District Court’s office, in a suburb of Austin, announced last week it was requiring “all individuals coming to the [County] Justice Center, including the public and employees, … to wear face coverings and observe social distancing at all times in public spaces of the Justice Center unless otherwise noted.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy