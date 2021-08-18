Cancel
Sedgwick County, KS

Starting Wednesday, the SCHD will begin providing a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to residents who have a weakened immune system

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
 6 days ago
Sedgwick County – According to the health officials, documentation of a qualifying condition is not required. You should know that all residents who can receive a third dose should bring documentation of their first and second doses to the vaccine site.

The officials have reported that this move comes after a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines received emergency use authorization from the FDA and guidance from the CDC and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

This is very important for you to remember – the third dose is to be administered at least 28 days after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Third dose guidance does not apply to Johnson & Johnson as there is not enough data to determine whether an additional dose of its vaccine will improve the immune response in people with weakened immune systems.

