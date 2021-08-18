Leicester: Arsenal’s pursuit of James Maddison over – what happened
Arsenal finally drops the idea of pursuing the Leicester City no.10 after several failed attempts. The Gunners are now on the cusp of adding another target. Mikel Arteta was hellbent on attaining either of his two desired attacking midfielder targets before the summer transfer window concluded. His mindset was simple – Sophie’s choice between Leicester City’s James Maddison and Real Madrid’s Martin Ødegaard, who played a significant part in Arsenal’s campaign last season as a loanee.foxesofleicester.com
