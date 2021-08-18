Cancel
Don Letts (Big Audio Dynamite) releasing ‘Late Night Tales’ comp, has a new memoir

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Letts has led a very cool life. He was the DJ at '70s London club The Roxy where he turned punk crowds (and the bands) onto reggae when there were no punk records to play yet. He parlayed that into a career as a music video director, making videos for everyone from The Clash, The Slits and Elvis Costello to Musical Youth, Ratt, The Gap Band, The Pogues, and more. He's also made documentaries about The Clash, Sun Ra, George Clinton and many more. He is also a musician -- as a member of Big Audio Dynamite with The Clash's Mick Jones, his love of dub and film shaped the sound of the group. For the last 20 years Don has hosted "Culture Clash Radio" on BBC-6 where he continues to blur genre lines.

