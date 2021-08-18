Cancel
Food & Drinks

The Surprising Reason Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Is So Unique

By Cristine Struble
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From Cherry Garcia to Half Baked, many people have at least one pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream in the freezer and the company has had people screaming for more since forming in 1978. According to Time, the super-premium ice cream market hasn't always had the selling power it currently does, but Ben & Jerry's found a special niche and came to dominate this field. A little-known medical condition that founder Ben Cohen has proved to be the secret to the success of the company and influenced the future of the ice cream brand.

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

