The Surprising Reason Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Is So Unique

If you're a hardcore fan of Ben & Jerry's ice cream (and really, who isn't?), then maybe you've considered making the trip out to Waterbury, Vermont, to see where the magic happens. Waterbury is where the Ben & Jerry's factory was built in 1985, and in present times the factory pumps out an impressive 350,000 pints each day according to the beloved brand's website. There is also a Scoop Shop on site where you can purchase your favorite flavor (Half Baked? Chunky Monkey?) scooped into a waffle cone or 20 of your favorite flavors if you're with pals (or not) scooped into a Vermonster Sundae topped with banana slices, cookie and brownie pieces, hot caramel and fudge, and ten spoonfuls of chopped walnuts (via the Ben & Jerry's website). If by chance, your favorite flavor has had an untimely departure, you can even pay your respects in the Flavor Graveyard.