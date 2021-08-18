The Surprising Reason Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Is So Unique
From Cherry Garcia to Half Baked, many people have at least one pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream in the freezer and the company has had people screaming for more since forming in 1978. According to Time, the super-premium ice cream market hasn't always had the selling power it currently does, but Ben & Jerry's found a special niche and came to dominate this field. A little-known medical condition that founder Ben Cohen has proved to be the secret to the success of the company and influenced the future of the ice cream brand.www.mashed.com
