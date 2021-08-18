Getty photographer Tom Pennington on shooting swimming at the Olympics

Now that the Team USA athletes from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are back at home, it seems like no better time than to tap into a “MythBusters” state of mind. Katie Ledecky had a pretty busy and eventful time representing Team USA Swimming in Tokyo. The 24-year-old left the Olympics with two gold medals as well as two silver medals. She’s in the midst of an epic and historic swimming career, seeing as many people also consider her one of the greatest swimmers of all time.