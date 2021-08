The basketball world is pretty stunned by Monday’s news about Steph Curry’s parents, Dell and Sonya. According to TMZ Sports, Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Dell, who used to play in the NBA. Sonya and Dell Curry have been spotted in the stands at Steph’s games dating back to his Davidson days. The TV cameras always seemed to capture Sonya and Dell cheering on their son.