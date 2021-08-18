The second Gavin Newsom recall debate was spicier than expected

The second debate in the Gavin Newsom recall election featured only three replacement candidates, none of whom are doing particularly well in polls. San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley all trail radio host Larry Elder and YouTuber Kevin Paffrath in an average of the four most recent recall polls. With Elder and Paffrath not participating, few expected a night that would have a meaningful impact on the race.