Colorado Rapids get a statement win over the LA Galaxy

By Kristian Dyer
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Rapids grab impressive three points on the road. It is four in a row for the Colorado Rapids, who beat the LA Galaxy on the road on Tuesday night. The 2-1 win is yet another statement of intent from a Rapids side that is quietly churning out results and beating expectations.

