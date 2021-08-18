Cancel
SugarCRM Named to Constellation ShortList for B2B Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSugar Market Recognized for Empowering SMB Marketers to Achieve Standout Customer Engagement and Measurable Revenue Performance. SugarCRM announced its Sugar Market solution has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ for B2B Marketing Automation for Small and Midsize Business (SMB) in Q3 2021 for excellence in driving customer engagement initiatives that deliver measurable, repeatable, and profitable results.

