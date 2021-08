Greetings Trainers, it is that time of the week again. Quitting is never a way to achieve victory. But sometimes, it is important to know when victory is out of one’s reach. There are times in the field when a team leaves one lane and the enemy pulls too far ahead. Sometimes, one have an opportunity to turn the tables, but the fates decide that this is not one’s game to get Zapdos. This Pokemon UNITE surrender guide will give players the steps for throwing in the towel when all really is lost in a UNITE game.