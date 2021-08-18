Paris Hilton Says She Used to Make Grilled Cheese with Kim Kardashian After Nights Out

Paris Hilton is pregnant and we simply can’t believe it. It seems like just yesterday that the heiress-slash-socialite was on The Simple Life learning how to flip burgers with counterpart Nicole Richie, but both those ladies have totally transformed their lives today. Richie shares kids Harlow and Sparrow with husband Joel Madden, and Page Six has just revealed that Hilton is expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum after opening up earlier this year about undergoing IVF treatments. We couldn’t be more excited for Hilton — and for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills breakout star Kathy Hilton to welcome another grandchild!