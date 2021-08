CHEER: To the return of Ashley for the Arts, the highly anticipated annual event that was sidelined last year like others. Let the music play and let the community come together in Arcadia for the festival that gives back. In 2019 alone, Ashley for the Arts donated more than $590,000 to over 60 non-profit organizations in the area. “”Basically, anyone in the family should be able to listen to some music that they like to hear. That’s one of the things we pride ourselves on,” event director Cole Bawek said. Will you be among the “Happy People” enjoying Little Big Town’s performance tonight?