30 people missing, bridges and roads washed out in parts of western North Carolina
Haywood County officials say more than 30 people are missing after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused severe flooding in western North Carolina. State officials report Haywood County west of Asheville is among the hardest hit areas. Homes are “completely destroyed,” vehicles were damaged, multiple roads and bridges were washed out, and services are offline, county officials said at a Wednesday press conference.www.charlotteobserver.com
