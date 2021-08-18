Cancel
Vitor Belfort wants rematch with Anderson Silva in boxing a decade after infamous front kick KO

By Adam D Martin
 6 days ago
Vitor Belfort wants a rematch with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in boxing a decade after the infamous front kick KO. In the main event of UFC 126 in February 2011, Silva landed one of the most incredible knockouts in MMA history when he landed a front kick to the jaw of Belfort and put him out cold with punches. It was an amazing finish by “The Spider” and for years, Belfort has talked about wanting to have a rematch with his Brazilian rival, but it hasn’t happened yet.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Tito Ortiz
Person
Anderson Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Boxing Matches#Combat#Mma#Brazilian#De La Hoya#Ag
