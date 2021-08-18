Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

KTM Rolls Out An Upgraded & Retro-Liveried 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS Edition

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst held in 1913 (and originally known as the ISDT), the International Six Days Enduro — or “ISDE” — is a legendary, grueling, multi-day race that pushes both man and machine to their limits. KTM and its off-roaders have long had a presence at this annual event and to celebrate its ties to the competition, the Ready To Race brand has been releasing special-liveried limited edition ISDT bikes, and the new 2022 model year is no exception as the Austrian outfit has just pulled the cover off of the EXC-F SIX DAYS special edition enduro bike.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktm#Exc#Ktm#Isdt#Austrian#The Exc F#Brembo#Wp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Carshiconsumption.com

Renard Speed Shop’s ‘Reimagined’ BMW R1250R Moto Is A Rolling Work Of Art

Despite a complex electronics system, BMW’s new R 1250 R is quickly becoming a popular choice amongst builders for customization. And while we’ve seen a slew of projects based on the 1250 roadster, none have captured our attention or captivated us more than Renard Speed Shop’s latest build, entitled “Reimagined.”
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Debuts With Visual Upgrades

The Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate is here, and aside from carrying an impossibly long name and hefty price tag, it also gets an assortment of visual tweaks. It's dressed to impress in one of the three hand-finished paints, with Ligurian Black Satin joined by two exclusive shades with glass flake particles – Marl Grey Gloss and Maya Blue Gloss. Regardless of your pick, the roof comes finished in Narvik Black providing a contrasting effect.
Carshiconsumption.com

Rough Crafts Turns Yamaha’s XSR900 Into A Carbon-Clad Street Tracker Moto

Yamaha’s Yard Built program aims to demonstrate its two-wheeled lineup’s vast possibilities for customization by commissioning one-off builds from some of the world’s most eminent customs shops. And after previously partnering with the Tuning Fork Company’s customs program on an XSR700 project and an XJR1300 build, Winston Yeh of Rough Crafts has once again been tapped by Yamaha for another bespoke scoot, this time transforming the Japanese firm’s XSR900.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2022 Ford GT Supercar Gets a Special Edition Livery from 1964

Ford has revealed the 2022 GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition, which honors the original GT prototype from 1964, as part of the GT's final year of production. The Heritage Edition is finished in Wimbledon White with an Antimatter Blue hood, racing stripe, and side graphic to mimic the original GT prototype's livery.
Carshiconsumption.com

Nissan Debuts An All-New Gen Of Its Iconic Z Coupe For The 2023 Model Year

More than a decade after the release of the Z34-spec of its mighty Z, Nissan has finally revealed the highly-anticipated, all-new generation of the Japanese coupe, drawing on the model’s half-century-long history to deliver a cutting-edge, vintage-inspired Z. The 2023 Nissan Z features an exterior design that takes blatant influence...
Lifestylehiconsumption.com

HODINKEE & Oris Launch A Retro Divers Sixty-Five Caliber 400 In 38mm

The Oris Divers Sixty-Five is already one of the most sought-after dive watches on the market thanks to its combination of vintage styling, easy wearability, and solid Swiss-made construction. But now the watch has gotten even better with a little help from HODINKEE. For the watch blog’s latest brand collab,...
Buying CarsShropshire Star

Six limited-edition Lotus Esprit classic cars are heading to auction

Guide price tops £100,000 for some of the cars. Six highly sought-after, limited edition Lotus Esprits are heading to auction. The classic cars are going under the hammer at online classic car auctioneer The Market, with the guide price topping £100,000 for three of the cars. More than 10,000 examples...
Buying Carshiconsumption.com

Ford Rounds Out Its Explorer Range With A RWD ST & ST-Line Style Package

Over the years, Ford has built out its best-selling Explorer line to cater to drivers of all kinds. Whether you’re after the budget-conscious base model, the off-road-ready Timberline trim, or even the ultra-premium Platinum edition, chances are pretty good that there’s an SUV perfect for you. For 2022, Ford is...
CarsCarscoops

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition Combines Unique Styling With 575 HP

Work has already begun on the next-generation Range Rover Sport, but the company hasn’t forgotten about the current model as they’ve introduced the new Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate Edition. Created by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, the model is available in three different colors including Gloss Maya Blue, Gloss...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Focus ST Edition Debuts With Performance Upgrades

The Ford Focus in both standard and performance trims is now a forbidden fruit in the United States, though it remains a solid player in the European compact car segment. The Focus ST is among the enthusiasts’ favorite hot hatches on the continent, and it is now getting a new special edition model with mechanical upgrades.
Carshiconsumption.com

One Of Only 24 Ford RS200 Evolution Rally Racers Ever Built Is Currently For Sale

Taking its name from the minimum number of production units needed to satisfy homologation requirements, Ford’s RS200 is a fabled Group B car and one of the most revered rally racers of all time. Of the 200 examples produced, only two dozen of them were Evolution-spec models, making these the rarest and most sought-after RS specimens in the world — which is why the news of a 1986 Evo example surfacing for sale is noteworthy.
Carshiconsumption.com

Genesis Builds On Its EV Lineup With An Innovative, Compact Luxury Crossover

As the race toward electrification mounts in its intensity, automakers everywhere are adding EVs to their lineups trying to be proactive about their clean energy initiatives. One brand that’s leading the charge is Hyundai; having dropped a series of its own cars earlier this year, it’s now following things up with an all-new Genesis.
Buying Carshiconsumption.com

Drive Off In This Ultra-Rare ’90 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5 16 Evolution II

Today, high-performing AMG-powered Mercedes-Benz sports sedans are a dime a dozen, with the German luxury marque seemingly releasing a new one every month. But three decades ago, such cars were rarities, and one in particular from 1990 — the 190E 2.5 16 Evolution II, or Evo II for short — has become legendary for helping to lay the groundwork for the MB super sedans of today. And now you have the chance to own one.
Carshiconsumption.com

SPOFEC Gives The Rolls-Royce Ghost 675HP & A Host Of Carbon Fiber Panels

As the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce to date, the new Ghost is already a compelling drive, built with its own spaceframe chassis setup and riding on a world-first Planar suspension system. However, those who are familiar with NOVITEC will know: not even those distinctions are enough to save the luxury sedan from a bout of aftermarket excess.
Carshiconsumption.com

Himalaya 4×4 Honors The First Production Land Rover With The 650 HP Hue 166

Back in 1948, the first-ever production Land Rover made its debut and instantly created a new segment of adventure vehicles that remains unmatched today. Fast forward 73 years and the “Hue 166” Land Rover has been reborn thanks to the vintage Defender experts at Himalaya 4×4. The Himalaya 4×4 Hue...
Bicyclescyclingweekly.com

Cannondale says cyclocross bikes can be gravel bikes, too

We know the SuperSix as Cannondale’s top-end lightweight climbing bike, but now that platform is being broadened out to include models designed for use off-road. Significantly, although there are going to be both gravel bike and cyclocross bike builds of the SuperSix (called the SuperSix EVO SE and SuperSix EVO CX, respectively) – these bikes actually share the same frame.

Comments / 0

Community Policy