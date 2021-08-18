KTM Rolls Out An Upgraded & Retro-Liveried 500 EXC-F SIX DAYS Edition

First held in 1913 (and originally known as the ISDT), the International Six Days Enduro — or “ISDE” — is a legendary, grueling, multi-day race that pushes both man and machine to their limits. KTM and its off-roaders have long had a presence at this annual event and to celebrate its ties to the competition, the Ready To Race brand has been releasing special-liveried limited edition ISDT bikes, and the new 2022 model year is no exception as the Austrian outfit has just pulled the cover off of the EXC-F SIX DAYS special edition enduro bike.