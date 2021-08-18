The 12 Best Men’s Suits Under $1,000

There are a select few items that just about every man should possess, like a go-to tee, a rugged pair of boots, and a dependable watch. And one of the absolute must-haves for men, whether you like it or not, is a well-fitting suit. Even if you’ll never have to wear a suit to work a day in your life — and these days, you almost certainly do not — there are still plenty of occasions that call for a more dressed-up look. From weddings and funerals to job interviews, special events, and certain parties, you will never regret having a great suit in your closet when you need one. And although it’s true that suits can get mighty expensive, it’s also true that you can find an excellent suit for under $1,000.