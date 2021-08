In many ways, it seems like eating should be simple: You eat the foods you like, in the quantities that satiate you, and that’s that. However, while that’s certainly one way to approach things, most of us find that such a freestyle approach to our diet is too loose and can lead to overeating, nutrient imbalances, and feeling poorly. Plus, we all want to be healthy and maintain our ideal weight and body composition. For these reasons, there are many popular diets that aim to provide structure and rules or principles to guide everything about your eating, from what you should eat and what you shouldn’t, to when you should eat and how much you eat.