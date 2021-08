Enhance your home with the Vadolibero DUO wood minimalist bike rack. Boasting a super simple look, it consists of two wall-mounted hardwood posts that install on your wall. So you can easily lift your bike to hang it up and out of the way. Moreover, this solid hardwood twin rack has unique leather details to give it that finishing touch. It’s just the right place to store your bike when you aren’t riding it. Choose from three beautiful styles: Oak, Ash, and Walnut. The Oak has a black tint, the Ash has a natural look, and the Walnut has a red hue. Make storing your bicycle inside easier than ever, and keep your bike accessible for when you need it. Finish your home with this stylish storage solution.