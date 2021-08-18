Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Robbery in the 6th District [VIDEO]

By PhillyPolice
phillypolice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn, Sunday, August 15, 2021 at approximately 5:45am, an unknown black male entered the Shell Gas Station located at 1135 Vine Street and purchased a soda. During the purchase the suspect produced a silver handgun from the right pocket of his shorts, demanded money from the cash register, and threatened the gas station attendant that he would shoot him. The station attendant gave the offender $90 from the cash register and after receiving the money the suspect placed the gun into the waistband of his shorts and walked out of the store and was last seen on Vine Street towards 11th Street.

blotter.phillypolice.com

