Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The 15 Best Summer Shoes For Men

By Gray Van Dyke
hiconsumption.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer, more so than any other season, is a time in which your choice of footwear proves paramount to the success of your outfit. Of course, sneakers will suffice in most cases, and they do deserve a spot in your warm-weather rotation. However, wearing them day after day isn’t just a fashion faux pas; it also comes with a host of unwanted compromises. Because let’s face it: whether you’re hitting the beach or heading into the office, you’re going to want something a bit more appropriate for the environment. In the case of the former, those crusty old kicks will be spilling sand everywhere for weeks on end. And when it comes to the latter, chances are pretty good that your workplace doesn’t want “casual Fridays” becoming an everyday occurrence.

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Vegan#Weather#Cotopaxi Original Teva#Repreve#Ortholite#Acg#Zoom Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Presenting: The 32 Best Affordable Dresses of Fall 2021

If you're anything like me, dresses have become the backbone of your wardrobe over the last three months. Seriously, if you saw the current state of my closet, you'd understand just how much market share they've taken up. Between packing for trips and finding the easiest outfits to put together, my dress obsession is in full gear, but just because it tends to kick up in the summer months doesn't mean I'll be losing any interest come fall.
sixtyandme.com

What Are the Best Dresses for Older Women of Every Size and Shape?

Fashion should be – and is – for everyone. The idea that only the youngest, thinnest women deserve all the style attention is dead wrong. And thankfully, there are more options available to women of all ages, sizes, and shapes than ever before. Even so, it can be so hard...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

BRB, I'm Replacing My Underwear & Bralettes With This Soft & Sustainable Brand

Contrary to popular belief, shopping for underwear is just as important as shopping for outerwear, if not more. Before you jump to disagree, hear me out. The undergarments you wear on any given day set the tone for the rest of your outfit, whether it's a pair of jeans or a fitted dress. Your bras and underwear influence your everyday clothing even when they're not exposed, and that's why shopping for these pieces is serious business. I like my bras and underwear to be soft, cute, and made of breathable, ethically sourced fabric. Too much to ask for? Not according to MeUndies, a brand that checks all of these boxes and is committed to self-expression and making you feel good. This mission, along with the bralettes and underwear that I'm about to show you, has my full support. Ready to start adding new items to your intimates drawer? Scroll on.
ApparelPosted by
Well+Good

This Maxi Dress Is the Perfect Summer-To-Fall Transition Outfit—And It’s Just $30

Truth be told, maxi dresses are a tricky style to pull off. But when you find the right one, it's an effortless look you'll want to wear again and again. In my experience, the chances of finding a well-fitted maxi dress that I have to have are few and far between. When I stumbled upon this Lovestitch maxi dress at Nordstrom Rack, I couldn't be more excited or intrigued. I thought, Could this be the one?
ApparelPosted by
SPY

10 of 2021’s Best Pants To Wear This Fall and Winter

It’s time to start thinking about pants again. While we spent most of our winter inside, this year is allowing us more of an opportunity to be out and about, and with that means a chance to invest in some new threads to rock for when you want to make a splash. Although, you may notice now that the best men’s pants look a little different than they did previously. Yes, the trend in pants right now is to go slightly larger. Of course, you don’t need to totally get rid of your tailored or even skinny jeans, but working in...
Apparelgolfmonthly.com

Best Golf Shoes For Winter

Golf is a game that can be played all year round so it makes sense to have clubs, apparel and also golf shoes that can deal with the weather whether that be in terms of rain, wind and tough ground conditions. The best golf shoes do exactly that whilst there...
ApparelPosted by
SPY

The Most Comfortable Dress Shoes for Men You’ll Actually Want to Wear

As the world waxes and wanes with the idea of going back to normal, we’ve been sprinkled with formal-ish settings like on and off days in the office and one-off weddings folks pushed from 2020 to 2021. While fashion has really toned down in the past couple of years in terms of formality, we’re still keeping our best dress shoes on deck in case we need them for situations like the ones mentioned earlier. But, when dressing up no matter the occasion, you don’t want to be in pain. That’s why we believe that the best dress shoes for men...
Apparelhiconsumption.com

The 15 Best Bronze Watches For Men

The watch industry is one of constantly evolving trends. Dive watches were all the range in the 1960s, chronographs had their moment in the sun in the 1970s, and by the time the Quartz Crisis rolled around everyone was rocking either integrated bracelets or two-tone setups. The market today is enmeshed in multiple trends, from vintage styling to green dials, but one of the more original that has come on in recent years is the prevalence of bronze watches.
CyclingPosted by
Cyclingnews

Best gravel bike shoes: Cycling shoes for gravel riding

A few years ago, shopping for the best gravel bike shoes would have meant a trip directly to the mountain bike section of your chosen retailer, but owing to the rise in popularity of gravel riding and the culture that accompanies it, we're starting to see a wave of clothing, equipment and accessories designed specifically for long rides on dirt roads on drop-bar bikes, and one of those products comes in the form of shoes.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

The 12 Best Men’s Suits Under $1,000

There are a select few items that just about every man should possess, like a go-to tee, a rugged pair of boots, and a dependable watch. And one of the absolute must-haves for men, whether you like it or not, is a well-fitting suit. Even if you’ll never have to wear a suit to work a day in your life — and these days, you almost certainly do not — there are still plenty of occasions that call for a more dressed-up look. From weddings and funerals to job interviews, special events, and certain parties, you will never regret having a great suit in your closet when you need one. And although it’s true that suits can get mighty expensive, it’s also true that you can find an excellent suit for under $1,000.
ApparelNew York Post

The best Allbirds shoes for any activity: Runners, slip-ons and more

Meet Allbirds: the brand known for its sheep-like comfort, everyday wear and cozy style. And while its Wool Runners are the star of the show, the sustainably-made shoe company has more pairs to choose from. With breathable materials and a flexible contour, Allbirds shoes are reliable for running errands, running...
ApparelGear Patrol

The Best Chore Coats for Men

The resurgence of workwear pervading global menswear has inspired no shortage of familiar, utility-driven garments — Red Wing boots, selvedge chinos. One you may not not have heard of is the chore coat, which emerged in the early 20th century, worn by the blue-collar classes of American farmers and factory workers. The archetype, with a boxy, loose-fitting silhouette, is adorned with four pockets (two on the breast, two near the hip); an extended collar, sometimes flipped to protect the neck from sunburn; and a front-buttoned enclosure.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

These Are the Best Neutral Running Shoes, According to a Podiatrist

You've probably heard it hundreds of times before, but having a pair of running shoes that work with your feet is essential to having a great run and preventing injury before you even get started. Yes, aesthetics are also important, but knowing your foot type and the best shoe to support your arch is absolutely imperative. To help you figure out the best neutral running shoes, we tapped Miguel Cunha, DPM, founder of Gotham Footcare located in New York City.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Shop the Best Travis Scott Shoes & Clothing at Hype Clothinga

Some artists rewrite the rulebook, making the rise to fame and influence look easy. Travis Scott is one such artist. La Flame has done it all already: fathered a Jenner child, collaborated with McDonald’s, and even performed to millions in a computer game. His limitless view of the cultural landscape means that he switches lanes at the click of a finger and his disregard for arbitrary boundaries means that he’s also produced one of the best product archives around while doing so.
ShoppingETOnline.com

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

We have arrived at a bittersweet time of year: we're welcoming fall, and saying goodbye to summer. While kids are getting ready to go back to school and parents are stocking up on school supplies and backpacks at Amazon's Back to School Sale, the internet retailer has more than a few deals on designer shoes and boots to treat your end-of-summer blues. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Amazon's Back to School Sale.
Books & Literaturephillytrib.com

Book Review: 'If the Shoe Fits' slips on as an easy summer read

Your little toe hangs off the side. Urgh. Behind your ankle, your foot sticks out a half an inch, too, and you simply must face it: the sandals you lust after, the last pair marked down, are too small. Unlike Cinderella’s sister, you can’t cut off your toes. Maybe, as in the new novel “If The Shoe Fits” by Julie Murphy, you should just cool your heels awhile.
romper.com

12 Best Toddler Water Shoes For Everything From Oceans to Puddles

Whether your kid can’t resist a muddy puddle (thanks Peppa Pig) or you signed them up for swim lessons or have a vacation planned somewhere with an ocean or a lake, there are tons of reasons why your kid may need shoes that can get wet (like, really soaked). These toddler water shoes are durable, quick-dry, comfy, and they all have traction because chances are your little one will be running on land in them too.

Comments / 0

Community Policy