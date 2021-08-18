Everyday Carry: Tribeca
Humanity is a unique species in that, on a scale that no other creature comes close to, we completely re-engineer our environments to suit us. Take, for instance, the isle of Manhattan in New York City. Once a lush forest, it’s now the most densely populated metropolis in the entire United States with more buildings, it seems, than trees. But we haven’t stopped there, either. We also often repurpose environments we’ve already repurposed, which is what happened in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. Once farmland, Tribeca has also been a residential neighborhood, a merchant-focused industrial center, and now a chic and popular upscale neighborhood. It’s these chameleon-like changes over time and the neighborhood’s angular, brutalist architecture that has inspired this week’s beautiful-yet-harsh everyday carry loadout.hiconsumption.com
Comments / 0