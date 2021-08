Simon Cowell is staying in business with NBCUniversal. The Got Talent and The X Factor creator has signed an expanded deal with the company, which includes a new unscripted series for streamer Peacock that he will produce and appear on screen in. The deal is the latest major talent deal for the company after agreements with the likes of Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus. Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, revealed the deal to Deadline during an Edinburgh TV Festival session. She said that “great talent comes from everywhere” with reference to the Brit format and music impresario. Cowell returned as...