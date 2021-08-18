Cancel
Rochester, MN

Recommendation: Test Unvaccinated School Kids/Teachers Weekly

By Kim David
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 6 days ago
St Paul (KROC AM News) - Besides homework, Minnesota school kids may be facing another requirement during the upcoming school year. Because of the current level of community spread of covid cases, federal and state health officials are recommending “all unvaccinated school-age children and school staff get tested for COVID-19 at least weekly throughout the school year. Unvaccinated children involved in extracurricular activities or sports should be tested more frequently. “

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

KDHL AM 920

University of Minnesota Mandates COVID-19 Vaccinations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota will require all students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. President Joan Gabel and medical school Dean Jakub Tolar issued a news release Monday hours after federal regulators fully approved the Pfizer version of the vaccine saying shots will be mandatory and students will receive an email in the next few days with instructions on how to confirm their vaccination status.
KDHL AM 920

Mayo Clinic is Looking For New Administrative Leader

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's largest private employer will undergo a leadership change this fall. A Mayo Clinic news release says the organization's chief administrative officer has announced his plans to retire at the end of November. Jeff Bolton joined the Mayo Clinic in 2002 as chief financial officer and was appointed to the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees in 2011 before taking over the chief administrative officer position in 2013.
KDHL AM 920

MN State Fair Youth Scholarship Winners From Our Area

The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship program funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation began in 1994. Each year 20 scholarships valued at $1000 are awarded to deserving rural students from Minnesota. Since the scholarship program began more than $500,000 has been awarded to deserving students. The scholarships are base on students "leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community."
KDHL AM 920

Apply for MN Department of Agriculture Livestock Processing Grant

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture Livestock Processing Grant program is intended to increase the sales of local Minnesota raised livestock products. "We've seen how much meat processing demand and capacity can change in a short time," Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson said. "This new grant can help processors become more agile and resistant to disruptions in the processing chains."

