Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Stephen Colbert on Afghanistan: ‘They’re saying they were the Taliban, but now they’re the Tali-buddies’

By Adrian Horton
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

Stephen Colbert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQ27D_0bVGeJwI00
Stephen Colbert: “For the people of Afghanistan, today is the transition from ‘how did this happen?’ to ‘what happens now?’ The last time the Taliban was in power, it was a monstrously repressive regime. But this new Taliban claims they’re a whole new Taliban.” Photograph: Youtube

On Tuesday’s Late Show, Stephen Colbert continued to discuss the fall of Kabul as American troops withdrew after 20 years in Afghanistan. In a matter of days, the Taliban wrested control over most of the country, “including all the expensive stuff we left there”, said Colbert. In their “cake-walk to power”, the Taliban seized American military supplies such as guns, ammunition, helicopters and combat aircraft. “Normally to get that many American weapons, you have to go to Walmart,” he joked.

“For the people of Afghanistan, today is the transition from ‘how did this happen?’ to ‘what happens now?’” Colbert continued. “The last time the Taliban was in power, it was a monstrously repressive regime. But this new Taliban claims they’re a whole new Taliban.”

Referencing reports on the militant group’s attempts to “rebrand” itself, Colbert quipped: “They’re saying they were the Taliban, but now they’re the Tali-buddies.’”

Related: Stephen Colbert on Afghanistan exit: ‘The right thing to do, but it’s heartbreaking’

The new Taliban have promised no reprisal killings, which is “not really comforting when you have to guarantee that”, said Colbert. “It reminds me of the Taco Bell ad for the Gordita Crunch Wrap – ‘this time, we promise it’s meat.’”

Colbert then turned to reports that the Biden administration will recommend Covid booster shots for most Americans, beginning eight months after their second dose. Some doctors and hospital staff will begin receiving the boosters as early as mid-September.

“OK, so these are autumn shots – the options will be Moderna, Pfizer or Pumpkin Spice,” Colbert joked.

“Do you hear that, millions of Americans who are still on the fence about getting the first dose?” he added. “Because the rest of us are about to go back for thirds. We’re offering you that last slice of pizza before we take it, and in this case the pepperoni doesn’t kill you.”

Seth Meyers

On Late Night, Seth Meyers recapped Biden’s address on Monday on the “rapidly evolving” situation in Afghanistan. “No kidding – did you see what the Taliban did in a weekend?” said Meyers. “Part of me is like, ‘put them in charge of the infrastructure bill!’”

During his address, the president attributed the Taliban’s swift takeover of the country to a deal negotiated by Donald Trump and the incompetence of the Afghan military, but added “the buck stops with me.”

“Of course, before that, the buck had quite a journey,” said Meyers.

In other news, New York enacted its vaccine requirement for restaurants and all indoor venues on Tuesday, “so you can feel perfectly safe”, said Meyers, “and then leave those places and get on the subway”.

Jimmy Fallon

And on the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon led with the Biden administration’s new recommendation on booster shots. “Biden will be making his booster shot announcement as part of his operation ‘Change the Subject’,” joked Fallon.

“And to sell Americans on the idea, the White House is hiring a movie trailer narrator to be like, ‘This fall, Pfizer completes their epic trilogy.’”

Fallon also touched on New York’s indoor vaccination requirement. Residents can prove their vaccination status by card or the state’s Excelsior Pass, “which sounds like something that helps you skip the line at Medieval Times”, said Fallon.

“There are two official apps to prove that you’re vaccinated,” he added, “and the Facebook app to prove you’re not.”

Comments / 276

The Guardian

The Guardian

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Buddies#Taco Bell#Covid#Americans#Pumpkin Spice#The White House#Medieval Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Tuesday briefing: G7 under pressure on Afghanistan

Good morning, I’m Virginia Harrison and here are today’s top stories. G7 leaders will be under pressure to present a united front at an emergency summit on Afghanistan later today, despite divisions over the deadline to complete evacuations from the country by 31 August. Boris Johnson will chair the virtual summit where, diplomatic sources have told Reuters, G7 nations are expected to show unity on areas including whether to sanction or officially recognise the Taliban to avoid humanitarian catastrophe, and on protecting the human rights of vulnerable groups.
InternetThe Guardian

How social media helped the tech-savvy Taliban retake Afghanistan

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in two weeks, ending 20 years of fighting with western troops and the Afghan national army. Many factors, such as a problematic peace deal, a lack of political will among the former Kabul administration to fight the Taliban and rampant corruption contributed to the group’s rapid advance and the fall of Kabul – but notable among them was a successful modern media strategy.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's own security adviser blames him for Taliban surrender

President Biden has offered his most forceful defense yet of the nation’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, a withdrawal that most Americans support. At the same time, some of Donald Trump’s own top advisers are blaming Trump for much of the chaos now occurring in Afghanistan. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the situation.Aug. 20, 2021.
AOL Corp

‘Flat wrong’: Fox’s Chris Wallace presses secretary of state on Biden, Afghanistan

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace grilled Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday over President Biden’s claims about the crisis in Afghanistan, repeatedly calling the commander in chief’s statements ”flat wrong.”. “The president said al-Qaida is gone. It’s not gone,” Wallace said at one point. “The president said he’s not...
Posted by
Fox News

CNN panel blasts Biden's 'bizarre' messaging: 'You have to question, is the president insulated, isolated?'

A CNN panel blasted President Biden for what they called misleading messaging on the current crisis in Afghanistan. "There's a serious disconnect between the messaging from the Biden administration, which is essentially, 'We've got this, we have a plan, we're getting this under control. If you want to get out of Afghanistan, you can,'" The Associated Press' Julie Pace said on Sunday's "Inside Politics." "And then what we're seeing on the ground from really brave reporters who are there, from a lot of Afghan civilians who are sharing pictures of images of the scene outside the airport where, no, you cannot get out if you want to get out."
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban.

McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday for leaving 15,000 Americans stuck in Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of the country. McConnell attacked Biden’s departure strategy during an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report,” saying it...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
San Francisco, CAPine Tree

Speaker Pelosi’s Statement on Afghanistan

San Francisco, CA…Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the situation in Afghanistan: “The President is to be commended for the clarity of purpose of his statement on Afghanistan and the actions he has taken. “The Taliban must know that the world is watching its actions. We are deeply concerned...

Comments / 276

Community Policy