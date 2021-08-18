One Of Only 24 Ford RS200 Evolution Rally Racers Ever Built Is Currently For Sale
Taking its name from the minimum number of production units needed to satisfy homologation requirements, Ford’s RS200 is a fabled Group B car and one of the most revered rally racers of all time. Of the 200 examples produced, only two dozen of them were Evolution-spec models, making these the rarest and most sought-after RS specimens in the world — which is why the news of a 1986 Evo example surfacing for sale is noteworthy.hiconsumption.com
