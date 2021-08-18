Cancel
One Of Only 24 Ford RS200 Evolution Rally Racers Ever Built Is Currently For Sale

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 6 days ago

Taking its name from the minimum number of production units needed to satisfy homologation requirements, Ford’s RS200 is a fabled Group B car and one of the most revered rally racers of all time. Of the 200 examples produced, only two dozen of them were Evolution-spec models, making these the rarest and most sought-after RS specimens in the world — which is why the news of a 1986 Evo example surfacing for sale is noteworthy.

