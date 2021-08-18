Hands-On: G-SHOCK GSTB400 Watch
Throughout most of its history, Japanese watchmaker G-SHOCK has been known as the producer of some of the world’s toughest watches. The brand’s venerated shock resistant technology has made G-SHOCK a favorite of adventurers and athletes the world over, and if it’s a rugged watch you’re after, there’s no beating G-SHOCK. But as the brand has grown in recent years, it’s also evolved, and these days G-SHOCK doesn’t just make ultra-tough outdoor watches. Increasingly, the brand has turned its eye toward more fashionable urban-ready watches that combine sleek style with their trademark toughness. And perhaps nowhere is that more evident than on the new GSTB400.hiconsumption.com
