Commemorating the Last First Days of School

I am glad to be older this time of year when I see all the children loading up on buses to go back to school. I remember those dreaded days when I was a child and some old person would walk up to me downtown in a store, bend down to look me in the eye and say “Will you be glad when school starts?”. I realize now that it was just another way of making conversation. With a child, they will rarely respond to a comment like “How are you doing?” with anything but a one word reply like “Fine.” With asking about school, they will at least get a bit of a response. When I was a child, I would always cringe when they asked me that because to me the starting of school was never anything I looked forward to with glee. I loved to learn and to interact with my peers socially, but I hated being cooped up in a classroom all day long and told to sit still. Sitting still has always been hard for me unless I had a good book in my hand. I think it is called hyper focus when you can get engrossed in a book and forget the world. My mother was not much of a reader. She was more of a doer, always moving around and taking care of business of one kind of the other. To her, sitting still with a book was equal to doing nothing. I blame her mother for that. My grandmother told her “You are just slow like me”. Mama was anything but slow, but her brain was not wired to sit down and read. My brother and I were wired to read, but not my sister. Mama told her the same thing that her mother told her, that she was just slow like Ma and me. She was not slow, but she never got the habit of reading because of what she was told. Late in life she began to read a lot, but it was audiobooks where she read because she loved listening to books rather than looking at the written word. As a child, she seemed very well adjusted and happy, but just not interested in academics. My brother and I were not too interested in academics either, but our compensation was reading so we got along fine. She did fine, too, but did not have quite the same thirst for knowledge that came in books.