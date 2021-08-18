Cancel
U.S. Politics

US health officials recommend eight-month COVID-19 vaccine boosters beginning Sept. 20

By Alex Hider
WCPO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop health officials in the federal government recommended Wednesday that adults who have taken the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines seek out a booster shot eight months after becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19. While the booster shots are still subject to final approval from a key CDC vaccine panel and the...

Joe Biden
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#The White House#Johnson Johnson
