Baby teeth collected six decades ago will reveal the damage to Americans’ health caused by U.S. nuclear weapons tests

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 6 days ago

In 2020, Harvard University’s T. C. Chan School of Public Health began a five-year study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, that will examine the connection between early life exposure to toxic metals and later-life risk of neurological disease. A collaborator with Harvard, the Radiation and Public Health Project, will analyze the relationship of strontium-90 (a radioactive element in nuclear weapons explosions) and disease risk in later life.

Baby teeth collected six decades ago will reveal the damage to Americans' health caused by U.S. nuclear weapons tests by Lawrence S. Wittner and Joseph Mangano.
