Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

UK insurers gain insights into new vehicle features as Verisk adds Thatcham Research Variant Code

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 6 days ago

The lack of data regarding the varying features of newer vehicle models can fundamentally affect an insurer’s understanding of vehicle risk. Many insurers struggle to identify features that have become available in more car models and marketed under different product names. A new collaboration between Verisk and Thatcham Research aims to solve this industry problem.

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Insurers#Uk#Car Models#Thatcham Research#Adas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

CCC Releases Research On Driver Sentiment On ADAS Features Included In Newer Vehicles

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform digitizing the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy, announces the release of its 2021 Crash Course Midyear Report. This edition of Crash Course examines how permanent changes to consumer expectations and the desire for personalized experiences continue to accelerate the deployment of AI, IoT, and mobile technology in the auto claim and repair process. The report also explores changing driving behavior and features research on consumer attitudes towards Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology in newer vehicles.
EconomyComputerworld

Manufacturing, Finance, and the Cloud: Research Insights

Brought to you by Vertex and Oracle. Manufacturing makes up a large portion of the U.S. economy. In 2020, manufacturing accounted for 11% of the overall U.S. GDP, as well as 82% of all exported merchandise in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic hit manufacturers especially hard, and they’re recovering and transforming thanks in large part to technology. In this webcast, we’ll discuss the technology priorities IT leaders in manufacturing are investing in, such as ERP transformation and cloud-based business/financial applications, and what’s driving those plans. We’ll also explore recent research from tax technology provider Vertex, Inc. and IDG that dives into how finance executives in the manufacturing industry are processing indirect tax functions today, the top challenges they encounter, and how they are collaborating with IT leaders to transform the tax function. Tune in to discover what you can learn from you peers in the manufacturing industry about finance technology in the new normal.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Verisk And Matterport Integration Speeds Up Sketching Process For Insurance Claims

LEHI, Utah, and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Property professionals can now rapidly generate digital 3D diagrams of loss sites directly in Verisk's Xactimate® solution with Matterport TruePlan™ for Xactimate, a new integration with Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Xactimate is a powerful claims-estimating solution developed by Verisk's Xactware business. Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading global provider of predictive analytics and decision-support solutions.
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Schaeffler chassis solutions smooth the way for autonomous mobility

Schaeffler is steadily expanding its involvement in autonomous mobility based on intelligent chassis systems. At IAA Mobility 2021, the automotive and industrial supplier will be unveiling Space Drive 3 Add-ON, the third generation of its Space Drive drive-by-wire system, a multiple redundant technology that paves the way for autonomous driving. The showcase highlights the technology’s maturity for commercialization. The mechatronic systems on display will include the premiere of Schaeffler’s force-feedback handwheel (HWA), as well as its safety and comfort-enhancing intelligent real wheel steering (iRWS) technology. Schaeffler will also be presenting its new rolling chassis, a vehicle platform that opens the way to completely new forms of autonomous mobility. “Thanks to our work in this area, we are fast becoming the technology partner of choice for highly integrated chassis solutions,” said Matthias Zink, Schaeffler’s CEO Automotive Technologies. “Combined with our electric drive technologies, these solutions represent pioneering innovations in autonomous mobility. The key to it all is the wealth of expertise in components and systems that we have amassed over many decades and that we are now able to apply at the whole-vehicle level.”
Softwareautomotiveworld.com

FIH Mobile and Stellantis establish joint venture to deliver disruptive, smart cockpit solutions for the automotive industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., (“Foxconn”) (TPE: 2317) together with its subsidiary FIH Mobile Ltd., (“FIH”) (HKG:2038) and Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) today announced that they have entered into a joint venture agreement. Mobile Drive, the joint venture entity, will focus on delivering a smart cockpit solution for vehicles that will disrupt current design conventions and foster the development of intelligent connected vehicles. This update comes after a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was initially signed on May 18, 2021.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Adaptive City Mobility announces Magna International as series development partner

Adaptive City Mobility GmbH, the company bringing affordable electric mobility for all, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with a business unit of Magna International Inc. (Magna) to provide the first phase of the series engineering development for the ACM CITY ONE. This announcement signals the next step in Adaptive City Mobility bringing its vision of the second wave of e-mobility – universal access to affordable electric vehicles – to fruition.
philadelphiaherald.com

North America Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market to Grow at 10.6% CAGR by 2026

Surge in demand for extension of driving range in electric vehicles and need for engine downsizing drive the growth of the global electric vehicle (EV) ranger extender market. Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market by Type (Fuel Cell Range Extender, ICE Range Extender, and Others), Component (Battery Pack, Power Converter, Generator, and Electric Motor), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global electric vehicle (EV) range extender industry generated $839.8 million in 2018, and is estimated to generate $1.67 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019 to 2026.
gentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
texasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
CarsAutoExpress

Hyundai Tucson Ultimate Hybrid: long-term test review

The very fact that we named the Tucson as the best car in its class at our 2021 New Car Awards means that it’s living up to the promise it showed when I first saw it a couple of years ago. It’s good to drive, efficient, packed with the latest tech and competes with its premium rivals on looks and kit.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Expert warns of potential for a new super variant 'COVID-22'

Since the emergence of COVID-19 multiple variants have developed with both the Alpha and Delta variant, each claiming the title of the UK’s most dominant strain. It’s observed that these mutated variants are often more transmissible than the original strain, with some even able to bypass protection provided by vaccines or previous infection.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...
Technologyautomotiveworld.com

Cyber security pushes vehicle safety beyond engineering

Improvements in vehicle safety have been led by new crash structures and the introduction of active safety functions. But with the risk of hackers gaining access to a vehicle and its data, functional safety must now be complemented by a comprehensive cyber security programme. This will require a fundamental shift in mindset across entire organisations, and means physical engineering is no longer enough to keep vehicles safe.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Acacia Research: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 155.56% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.05. Revenue of $17,400,000 up by 721.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,750,000. Looking Ahead. Earnings...
Industryautomotiveworld.com

Hyzon delivers to the promise of ‘accelerating the energy transition’

Mrugank Inamdar, Head of Asia and Middle East region, Hyzon Motors, was a guest in an episode of H2TechTalk’s podcast series. Mrugank Inamdar talks about Hyzon’s innovative techno-economic solutions to accelerate commercial deployment of fuel cell powered vehicles in various medium and heavy-duty mobility applications. They also talk about Hyzon’s plans for developing H2 generation hubs and other R&D projects and collaborations including the partnership with Chart and a joint venture with Raven SR in the U.S.
Worldautomotiveworld.com

SYNETIQ acquires new Smart Hub in the South East

SYNETIQ has revealed its first Smart Hub, located less than a mile from the M25, strengthening Southeastern coverage for the UK’s leading integrated salvage, dismantling, and recycling business. The site will be home to a wide range of client services including online vehicle auctions, green parts supply, and recycling, processing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy