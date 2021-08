We love Barry the Bunny. Not the game so much – although we probably will once we’ve spent some time with it – but the setup and premise. You see, Barry is a bunny and he likes carrots. He also likes building bridges, possibly with those carrots. And what’s not to like about that!? The best thing of all though? Barry the Bunny is available to purchase, download and play on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch right now. Carrot bridge building, anyone?