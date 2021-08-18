General Hospital airs touching tribute to former soap star Jay Pickett after his death

Jay Pickett (ex-Frank, PORT CHARLES et al) passed away on July 30 at the age of 60 while filming a movie in Idaho. The film’s co-producer, Jim Heffel, shared a Facebook post announcing the news, writing, “Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also coproducer with myself andVernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind [partner].” Pickett was born on February 10, 1961 in Spokane, WA. His first soap role was as DAYS’s Chip from 1991-92; he also appeared in a host of prime-time projects, including NCIS: LOS ANGELES and QUEEN SUGAR. He is survived by wife, Elena, and their three children: Maegan and Michaela, and son, Tyler. Soaphub.com first reported the news.