Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

General Hospital airs touching tribute to former soap star Jay Pickett after his death

By Andrea Towers
EW.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA celebration of the actor's life is scheduled for Friday and will be live-streamed. General Hospital paid a touching tribute to one of their own, honoring the late Jay Pickett, who died suddenly on July 30 from an apparent heart attack. The long-running daytime drama added a photo of Pickett...

ew.com

Comments / 8

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy#Idaho#Actor#Celebrities#The General Hospital#Ncis#Queen Sugar#Facebook#Boise State University#Mfa#Ucla
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

'General Hospital' Star Takes Hiatus After Health Scare

Kirsten Storms is taking a step back from General Hospital to focus on her health. On Sunday, the Soap Opera Network confirmed the actress will be taking a temporary leave of absence as she continues to recover after revealing in June that she underwent brain surgery. Storms has portrayed Maxie Jones on the long-running ABC soap opera since 2005, with her last appearance on the show having been a July 19 episode in which her character left Port Charles and traveled to Texas with her baby.
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
marketresearchtelecast.com

Sadness! Actor Jay Pickett passed away while filming a movie

The sad news of the death of Jay Pickett at 60 years old. The actor was shooting a scene for his next movie, Treasure Valley. Unfortunately, the information says that the interpreter suffered a heart attack while riding a horse in a scene of the film in which he was working.
CelebritiesCleveland News - Fox 8

Soap star Jay Pickett dies while filming movie scene

(WJW) — Soap opera actor Jay Pickett, 60, passed away while filming a movie Friday. According to Travis Mills, director of the film, “Treasure Valley,” it happened while the crew was on location preparing to film a scene. “There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Jay Pickett, longtime soap opera actor, dies while filming at age 60

Jay Pickett, a veteran soap opera actor best known for his roles on “General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives” and “Port Charles,” has died. He was 60. His wife, Elena Pickett, confirmed his death. Pickett was on location in Idaho, filming a scene for his upcoming movie “Treasure Valley” when...
TV & VideosComicBook

Rumpelstiltskin Actor Jay Pickett Dies on Movie Set at 60

Veteran actor and soap opera star Jay Pickett has reportedly passed away at the age of 60. The actor is best known for his work on Rumpelstiltskin, as well as soap operas such as Port Charles, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Pickett's death, which happened on July 30, 2021, reportedly occurred on the set of a Western film he was filming titled Treasure Valley. The news was confirmed on the film's official Facebook page, in a post from costar Travis Mills. The exact cause of death is currently unknown, but he reportedly was sitting on a horse when the death occurred.
CelebritiesSoap Opera Digest

Soap Vet Dead At 60

Jay Pickett (ex-Frank, PORT CHARLES et al) passed away on July 30 at the age of 60 while filming a movie in Idaho. The film’s co-producer, Jim Heffel, shared a Facebook post announcing the news, writing, “Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person. Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy. Jay wrote the story and starred in it. He was also coproducer with myself andVernon Walker. He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind [partner].” Pickett was born on February 10, 1961 in Spokane, WA. His first soap role was as DAYS’s Chip from 1991-92; he also appeared in a host of prime-time projects, including NCIS: LOS ANGELES and QUEEN SUGAR. He is survived by wife, Elena, and their three children: Maegan and Michaela, and son, Tyler. Soaphub.com first reported the news.
Popculture

'General Hospital' Star Cameron Mathison Talks New Look for Reprised Role on Daytime Soap (Exclusive)

Hallmark star and celebrity host Cameron Mathison recently announced his new role on General Hospital after he took to Instagram to share a very different look with fans. The actor posed in front of the General Hospital sign ahead of his Aug. 16 debut as Drew Cain, but it was his beard that onlookers couldn't seem to look past. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mathison admitted while fans had their assumptions on who they thought he would be starring as, in the daytime soap, the role even took him by surprise, calling it a bit of a "curveball."
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies Unexpectedly On Set At 60

Actor Jay Pickett died suddenly while working on a movie called ‘Treasure Valley.’. He was best known for his roles in ‘General Hospital’ and ‘Days of Our Lives.’. Actor Jay Pickett has died at the age of 60. He passed away unexpectedly while filming a movie called Treasure Valley. The movie’s director and producer, Travis Mills, confirmed the sad news. The death was believed to be a heart attack.
CelebritiesKTVB

Reports: Jay Pickett of 'Days of Our Lives' dies at 60 in Idaho

Jay Pickett, an actor known for his roles in soap operas like "Days of Our Lives" and "Port Charles" died Thursday, according to reports. Pickett was in the process of filming a movie he wrote and was to star in, called "Treasure Valley." One of his co-stars on the film, Jim Heffel, announced Pickett's death on Facebook over the weekend.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Timbo the Redneck's Fiancée Posts Touching Tributes After His Death Aged 18

Timbo the Redneck's girlfriend, Kori Williams, has dedicated a series of touching tributes to the TikTok star, following his death on Saturday at the age of 18. Rising social media star Timbo, real name Timothy Hall, passed away after getting into a crash while performing car stunts in a friend's yard, his brother-in-law, Tony, revealed on Sunday.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Commemorative Jackson Hole ride honors late actor Jay Pickett

For the past decade Jay Pickett fulfilled audiences’ cowboy fantasies with the Western films he produced and starred in. But he died July 30 after having a heart attack while on set in Idaho for his new movie, “Treasure Valley.” He was 60. Now friend and riding partner Jim Heffel...
TV & VideosPopculture

'General Hospital' Longtime Star Taking Break From Series, Promises to Return

Longtime General Hospital star Genie Francis has announced that she will be taking a break from the series, but promises that she will return. Recently, Francis spoke with TV Insider and shared her plans to take a short hiatus from the daytime soap opera. Francis issued a statement to the outlet, explaining that she loves working on General Hospital, and that she is eager to get some rest and relaxation before coming back for new episodes.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

'CSI' Star William Petersen Hospitalized While Working on Set

William Petersen had a scary situation while on the clock this week -- he had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after falling ill on set of his most popular show. The longtime 'CSI' star's rep tells TMZ ... Petersen was working on set Friday in L.A. for "CSI: Las Vegas" when, at some point, he started feeling terrible ... and told the director that he needed a break.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Star Steve Burton Reveals Surprising News

Actor Steve Burton has been front-and-center on General Hospital for the past few months. Unfortunately, that may have to change for a bit. The actor, who portrays Jason Morgan, surprised fans with some unfortunate news Friday afternoon. Luckily, he won’t be off-the-grid for long though. Steve Burton Faces Scheduling Changes.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Days of Our Lives' Charles Shaughnessy Joins General Hospital

Days of Our Lives alum Charles Shaughnessy has booked an appointment with ABC’s General Hospital. Details on the English actor’s role, which was first reported by Soap Opera Digest, are currently under wraps, but he is set for a September debut. But it must be noted (thanks for the reminder, Jason on Twitter!) that back in 1984, he showed up for a short spell as Holly Sutton’s cousin, Alistair Durban. In the daytime-TV arena, Shaughnessy is best known for his longtime, multi-part run as Days of Our Lives‘ ISA agent Shane Donovan (whom he most recently played in early 2017). His myriad primetimes roles, meanwhile, of course include The Nanny (as Maxwell “Mistah!” Sheffield), Saints & Sinners, Mad Men (as London-based ad exec Saint John Powell), Masters of Sex and The Magicians (as Christopher Plover). How and where do you think Shaughnessy will fit into the GH mix?

Comments / 8

Community Policy