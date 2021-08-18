Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

SCHOOL IS BACK IN SESSION

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County Pct. 2 Constable Gene DeForest would like to remind local citizens that most area school districts have resumed classes. As such, traffic concerns are rising in local school zones. Members of the Constable’s Office have increased patrols in local school zones since the beginning of classes to insure the safety of children in the area. During the first week of school, 139 citations have been issued in the school zones worked by the Constable’s Office. Additionally, one arrest for possession of marijuana and outstanding warrants was made while working the school zones. Deputies will continue these efforts into the future.

