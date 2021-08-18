Rising interest rates contribute to mortgage volume drop
Mortgage activity fell after a one-week uptick, even as government-backed and new-home purchases showed momentum, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The MBA’s Market Composite Index — which tracks the number of applications through a weekly survey of its members — dropped 3.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis for the period ending August 13, while the unadjusted volume showed a 4% decrease. The seasonally adjusted index fell 12% below its level from the same week in 2020.www.nationalmortgagenews.com
