Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Rising interest rates contribute to mortgage volume drop

By Spencer Lee
nationalmortgagenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage activity fell after a one-week uptick, even as government-backed and new-home purchases showed momentum, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The MBA’s Market Composite Index — which tracks the number of applications through a weekly survey of its members — dropped 3.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis for the period ending August 13, while the unadjusted volume showed a 4% decrease. The seasonally adjusted index fell 12% below its level from the same week in 2020.

www.nationalmortgagenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Government Jobs#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Mba#Refinance#Veterans Administration#Treasury#Fha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rates Is Higher Today | August 23, 2021

The average rate for a conventional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.257% today, slightly higher than it was on Friday. Rates for other loan categories, such as FHA and VA loans, are lower. Rates continue to be very low and borrowers with strong credit applying for a new mortgage or refinancing...
Real Estaterealtor.com

New Appetite for Mortgage Bonds That Sidestep Fannie and Freddie

Wall Street is diving back into the business of turning home loans into bonds, injecting new competition into a market long dominated by government-backed mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The so-called private-label mortgage market—in which financial firms serve the middleman role of creating giant pools of loans and...
Real Estatebizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates hover under 3% threshold

U.S. mortgage rates mostly held steady this week remaining under the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.86% for the week ending Aug. 19 — down modestly from 2.87% last week. More than three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.99%.
Real Estatesimplifyingthemarket.com

What Do Experts Say About Today’s Mortgage Rates?

Mortgage rates are hovering near record lows, and that’s good news for today’s homebuyers. The graph below shows mortgage rates dating back to 2016 and where today falls by comparison. Generally speaking, when rates are low, you can afford more home for your money. That’s why experts across the industry...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Demand for private-label mortgages on the rise

After virtually disappearing following the financial crisis more than a decade ago, private-label mortgages are back. Private-label mortgages are loans bought and sold without the backing of government guarantors. Last quarter, more than $42 billion in private-label mortgages were issued, the most since the pandemic and one of the biggest quarters since the 2008 financial crisis, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Real Estatewolfstreet.com

Home Prices Dip for First Time off Crazy Spike, Price Reductions Surge, Sellers Emerge, House Sales Drop Year-over-Year, Inventories & Supply Keep Rising

“Normalization” or “deceleration,” as this phenomenon is called, is setting in. Prices of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops dipped in July, reverting to seasonality for the first time since 2019, amid surging price reductions. Single-family house sales dropped 4.1% in July, from a year ago, the first decline since the lockdowns. Condo sales rose. Inventories rose for the fifth month in a row. And new listings are catching up with pre-pandemic trends, as sellers emerge from the woodwork. All this according to data from the National Association of Realtors today.
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

30 Year Mortgage Rates "Stuck in the Middle" at 2.93%

From Matthew Graham at Mortgage News Daily: Rates Stuck in The Middle. Rates are on hold until the next chapter is written in the complex saga of covid versus the market. This isn't to say rates perfectly flat--simply that the prevailing momentum has been sideways for the past few weeks.
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Reasons I Have No Intention of Buying a House

Pretty much every facet of owning a home is going to cost you. In the U.S., we're all propagandized pretty heavily about the "American Dream" -- you know, the house in the suburbs with the perfectly manicured lawn and a dog who fetches the morning paper. While I'm all for...
Real Estateidahobusinessreview.com

‘A ripple-effect’ of housing challenges — mortgage rates and real estate trends

Low housing inventory, climbing home prices and a shortage of workers and supplies are just a few not-so-secret challenges facing stakeholders in the mortgage lending and residential real estate industries statewide, so, Idaho Business Review asked five industry stakeholders to lend their expertise during an Aug. 3 Breakfast Series panel discussion. Panelists agreed that while these ...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Paying Your Rent on Time Could Now Help You Get a Mortgage

Renters may now have an easier time qualifying for a home loan. For people who rent a home rather than own, rent payments are often their largest monthly expense. And there are consequences for not paying rent on time, such as risking eviction. But often, renters who consistently pay their landlords on time don't see that positive activity reflected anywhere. That's now changing, and it could help more people qualify for a mortgage.
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Share Of Mortgages In Forbearance Declines For 24th Straight Week

MBA Weekly Survey Finds 3.25% Of Servicers' Portfolio Volume In Mitigation Plans. The last time the percentage of mortgages in forbearance increased was as of Feb. 21, 2021. Forbearance exits were at the slowest pace in over a year. The percentage of mortgages in forbearance declined slightly as of mid-August,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy