Citizens disagree with the Governor’s action
I am confident that you are all aware that Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order last week directing a statewide mask mandate for children over the age of two in public and private schools and child care settings. This kicked off a firestorm of protests from parents, school boards, and citizens who disagree with the Governor’s action. I have received numerous calls, texts, messages and emails from citizens sharing their concerns with me regarding this decision.www.spencermagnet.com
