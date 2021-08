Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Four is coming to an end. This season has introduced content across all game modes, with the round based Zombies map Mauer Der Toten being a major addition. Season Five will also be populated with an array of new content. Brand new multiplayer maps and remastered versions will join the rotation. In addition, there will be a new weapons, a new Outbreak zone, and much more. Yet while fans are gearing up for the new update, Activision has made an announcement regarding the new season. The Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Five update will be delayed.