Springfield, MA

Springfield pancake breakfast to trigger downtown traffic detours

By The Republican Newsroom
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — In preparation for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, traffic will be rerouted on Main Street in downtown Springfield, beginning Friday. Spirit of Springfield, the event organizer, has announced that on Friday, beginning at 10 a.m., barricades will be placed at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street, and at the intersection of Main Street and State Street, to allow for advance preparations for pancake breakfast.

