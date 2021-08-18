This $30 gaming mouse is my ultimate WFH accessory

Avoid an aching hand while you game with the ROCCAT Kone Pro Air ergonomic wireless gaming mouse. The Kone Pro Air boasts a lightweight, ergonomic shape. It feels comfortable in pretty much any hand size or grip. Also, the Titan Switch Optical gives you a satisfying and responsive click along with precision and speed. Next, the Titan Wheel Pro provides a steady scroll and an alloy that acclimates to your finger temperature. Moreover, the ROCCAT Bionic Shell blocks dirt and dust from entering the device. Furthermore, the dual wireless system enables you to change between 2.4 GHz for your games and Bluetooth for productive work sessions. Additionally, you get 100+ hours of battery on a full charge and 5 hours of playtime after just a 10-minute boost. Finally, with the AIMO RGB lighting and 19K DPI Owl-Eye Sensor, this is a cool gaming mouse to own.