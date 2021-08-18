Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This $30 gaming mouse is my ultimate WFH accessory

By Michael Andronico
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Logitech G203 Lightsync mouse has been my trusty navigator for well over two years now, providing a level of comfort that allows it to fade under my fingers as I click my way through documents, work chats and the occasional rounds of Halo I sneak in. It’s so reliable that I often take it for granted — and haven’t thought once about replacing it.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

628K+
Followers
93K+
Post
518M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfh#Design#Gaming#Wfh#Logitech G203 Lightsync#Dpi#Google Chrome#Gears Tactics#Freestyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
PharmaceuticalsCNN

Now there's no excuse for not requiring vaccinations

(CNN) — On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration took the much anticipated step of approving Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. While the vaccine was being administered under the FDA's emergency use authorization (EUA), there was a tremendous amount of confidence from agency officials, public health specialists and clinicians in its safety and efficacy.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

A great gaming mouse, the Logitech G Pro wireless, is on sale for just $92 today

The Logitech G Pro wireless gaming mouse has dropped to $91.99 at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on one of Logitch's best mice. The G Pro wireless normally goes for around $120 and was going for as much as $130 earlier this year. It has never dropped below $95 before. You can find it going for this same price at Best Buy and some other retailers.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Random: Take A Look At The 'Ultimate Solar Powered Game Boy Pocket'

As you are no doubt aware, we enjoy quality retro mods here at Nintendo Life - we may love our decades-old gaming gadgets, but sometimes improved screens, batteries and inputs are very welcome indeed. We particularly like the example above, then, of the 'Ultimate Solar Powered Game Boy Pocket'. That...
Electronicscommunitynewscorp.com

TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A: 4K 144 Hz in ASUS Ultimate Force mode

ASUS today announced the TUF Gaming VG28UQL1A, a display with a UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS panel that supports up to 144 Hz with AMD Freesync Premium support and NVIDIA G-sync compatible. And for those concerned about a beautiful picture, this will be possible via DisplayPort 1.4 + DSC or even at 120 Hz with HDMI 2.1, which it brings its slaughter to. For the rest of the specs we have an HDR 400 compatible panel with 450 nit peaks and 1 ms response time with ELMB Sync by ASUS support to make sure the movement is no longer blurry. And that’s for gamers, from a graphic design perspective, the screen is able to cover 90% of the DCI-P3 color space over a 10-bit range (1.07 billion colors). />
ElectronicsCNET

Best gaming mouse under $50 for 2021

There are tons of gaming mice to choose from -- so many gaming mice, in fact, that choosing a single size and style is a lot more complicated than scouring Amazon's lists or Reddit to find an answer, particularly if you're on a budget. Below, you'll find some of our favorite cheap gaming mouse options that fall below $50.
Electronicspocketnow.com

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless and more gaming mice are on sale today

We have a vast selection of gaming mice available at Amazon.com, and the best part is that they’re all on sale. First up, we have the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse that’s currently getting a 21 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for $119.01 which means $30.98 savings for you. Now, this mouse will get you 100 hours of battery life and 11 programable buttons. Now, you can also get this device with a charging dock for $138.63 with $31.36 savings.
TechnologyPosted by
Gadget Flow

ROCCAT Kone Pro Air ergonomic wireless gaming mouse has a comfortable, refined shape

Avoid an aching hand while you game with the ROCCAT Kone Pro Air ergonomic wireless gaming mouse. The Kone Pro Air boasts a lightweight, ergonomic shape. It feels comfortable in pretty much any hand size or grip. Also, the Titan Switch Optical gives you a satisfying and responsive click along with precision and speed. Next, the Titan Wheel Pro provides a steady scroll and an alloy that acclimates to your finger temperature. Moreover, the ROCCAT Bionic Shell blocks dirt and dust from entering the device. Furthermore, the dual wireless system enables you to change between 2.4 GHz for your games and Bluetooth for productive work sessions. Additionally, you get 100+ hours of battery on a full charge and 5 hours of playtime after just a 10-minute boost. Finally, with the AIMO RGB lighting and 19K DPI Owl-Eye Sensor, this is a cool gaming mouse to own.
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Find the Right Gaming Mouse DPI

What is the ideal DPI? This is a common question raised by FPS gamers. In fact, there is no standard DPI for players, and the ideal DPI for you is the one that you’re most comfortable with. In simple terms, DPI is short for “Dots Per Inch,” and it’s a...
Computersknowtechie.com

The 5 best ASUS gaming laptops of 2021

If you are a massive admirer of ASUS laptops and are in search of the best ASUS gaming laptops, you are in the right place. We have taken weeks of search and reviews and came up with a list that might be very helpful for you in making the right choice.
Video GamesPCGamesN

SteelSeries releases a Rainbow Six Siege Black Ice-themed gaming mouse

Few of Rainbow Six Siege’s seasonal weapon skins have had the same impact as Black Ice, which has since become one of the most coveted alpha packs in the game. Nearly five and a half years after it was released, SteelSeries has teamed up with Ubisoft to bring us frosty peripherals inspired by the iconic design, including a gaming mouse, a mouse pad, and controller thumbsticks made by KontrolFreek.
Electronicsgamespace.com

Flexispot Ergonomic Gaming Desk With Mouse Pad Review

Whether it’s working from home long term or making space for a brand new build, gamers are looking for more than compact frames and flimsy plywood desktops. Now, Flexispot is aiming to upgrade our options with the Ergonomic Gaming Desk With Mouse pad. While I’ve been working from home for...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: All Cloud Games That Support Touch Controls

One of the biggest benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the cloud gaming capabilities that allow players to experience games on their phone or tablets. Some games even go the extra mile by allowing players to utilise touch controls in order to best utilise these new platforms. However, it can be hard to know without prior research which games are optimised with touch controls, so we’ve compiled a list of games you can play on the cloud that use touch controls.
Computersausdroid.net

Weekend Warrior: Zephyr Pro – A sweat proof gaming mouse

When it comes to PC gaming there are a few items that really can make or break your experience. Having a poor quality mouse that’s uncomfortable to use is one of those. If you’ve ever had a mouse that is comfortable but made of a material that makes your hand hot, that’s a problem too. The Marsback Zephyr Pro is an interesting take on a gaming mouse that aims to address these areas.
Video Gameseteknix.com

SilentiumPC Gear Unveil GEM Plus Ultra-Light Gaming Mouse

SilentiumPC Gear has announced the launch of its new GEM Plus as an addition to its gaming mouse portfolio. One of the major advantages of the GEM Plus mouse is its ultra-lightweight of only 67 grams. Paired with the cutting-edge PixArt PMW3370 sensor, it is capable of reaching DPI levels of up to 19 000. This allows it to track mousepad movement at astonishing speeds of 10,16 m/s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy